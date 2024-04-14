Several nations have come in support of Israel after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones on the Jewish State. Meanwhile, Iran summoned the French, British and German ambassadors to Tehran over reactions on attack on Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The British, French and German ambassadors to Tehran were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the irresponsible positions of certain officials of these countries regarding Iran's response to the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the nationals and interests of our country," the official IRNA news agency said.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!