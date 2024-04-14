Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Iran summons French, British, German envoys as NATO, Macron, Sunak condemn attack on Israel

Iran summons French, British, German envoys as NATO, Macron, Sunak condemn attack on Israel

Livemint

Iran summons French, British, German envoys for reacting to Israel attack

Iran fired ballistic missiles on Israel after members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike. Several nations have criticised Iran for its action against Israel.

Several nations have come in support of Israel after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones on the Jewish State. Meanwhile, Iran summoned the French, British and German ambassadors to Tehran over reactions on attack on Israel.

"The British, French and German ambassadors to Tehran were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the irresponsible positions of certain officials of these countries regarding Iran's response to the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the nationals and interests of our country," the official IRNA news agency said.

(More to come)

