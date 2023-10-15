Diplomatic tensions rise as Iran warns Israel amid Gaza conflict; Top updates
Israel-Hamas War: Iran warns Israel of escalation, calls for stop in attacks; Hezbollah poses immediate threat. US has warned Middle East players not to join conflict, supports Israel.
Israel-Hamas War: Iran has delivered a stern message to Israel through the UN stating that it does not want the Hamas-Israel conflict to escalate further and warned that the country may have to step in if the assault in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter said as reported by Axios.
Amirabdollahian left Beirut on Saturday following a tour that took him to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, where Tehran enjoys wide influence.
With an eye toward Hezbollah, US President Joe Biden has warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.
According to reports, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israel defense forces today in a video posted by his office, “You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming." According to Al Jazeera report, the Israeli Defense Forces have said that they are preparing for an operation in Gaza by ‘air, water, land’. The statement comes amid speculation of a ground offensive by Israel on Gaza as the former warns Gaza civilians to huddle in the south.
Meanwhile, Chinese envoy Zhai Jun is set to visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and promote peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV said as reported by AFP. Zhai "will visit the Middle East next week to coordinate with various parties for a ceasefire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks," CCTV said in a video posted to its official social media account on Sunday as quoted by AFP.
(With inputs from AFP, AP)
