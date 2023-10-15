Diplomatic tensions rise as Iran warns Israel amid Gaza conflict; Top updates

Israel-Hamas War: Iran warns Israel of escalation, calls for stop in attacks; Hezbollah poses immediate threat. US has warned Middle East players not to join conflict, supports Israel.

Israel-Hamas War: Iran has delivered a stern message to Israel through the UN stating that it does not want the Hamas-Israel conflict to escalate further and warned that the country may have to step in if the assault in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter said as reported by Axios.

This comes as the diplomatic sources said that on Saturday in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with UN ambassador to the Middle East Tor Wennesland.

As per the report, Wennesland urged Amir-Abdollahian to do something to stop the war between Israel and Gaza from spreading to the rest of the Middle East. To which, Abdollahian said that Iran wants to try and aid in the liberation of citizens being held captive by Hamas in Gaza and does not want the conflict to escalate into a regional war, however, he added that Iran will have to react if the Israeli military operation continues, particularly if Israel carries out its threat to launch a ground invasion in Gaza, sources told Axios.

Earlier, On Saturday, Iran's foreign minister while speaking to reporters in Beirut called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war may expand further to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle which would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake," as reported by Associated Press.

He also warned that Lebanon's Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible.

Is Hezbollah Israel's most serious threat? According to Israel, Hezbollah poses the greatest immediate threat, with an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can strike any location within the country. The organisation, which boasts thousands of combat-tested militants from Syria's 12-year conflict, also possesses several kinds of military drones.

Hezbollah fighters have been on full alert along Lebanon's borders with Israel following last Saturday's attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas that left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead. The possibility of a new front in Lebanon brings back bitter memories of a vicious monthlong war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006 that ended in a stalemate and a tense détente between the two sides.

Amirabdollahian left Beirut on Saturday following a tour that took him to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, where Tehran enjoys wide influence.

With an eye toward Hezbollah, US President Joe Biden has warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.

According to reports, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israel defense forces today in a video posted by his office, “You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming." According to Al Jazeera report, the Israeli Defense Forces have said that they are preparing for an operation in Gaza by ‘air, water, land’. The statement comes amid speculation of a ground offensive by Israel on Gaza as the former warns Gaza civilians to huddle in the south.

Meanwhile, Chinese envoy Zhai Jun is set to visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and promote peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV said as reported by AFP. Zhai "will visit the Middle East next week to coordinate with various parties for a ceasefire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks," CCTV said in a video posted to its official social media account on Sunday as quoted by AFP.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)

