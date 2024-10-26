India expresses concern following first open Israeli attack in Iran: ‘Exercise restraint and return to…’

India has expressed serious concern over rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel's airstrikes on Iran, urging restraint and dialogue. Iran asserted its right to self-defense, while Israel claimed its military actions targeted missile production sites.

Written By Sayantani
Published26 Oct 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Iran Israel News: The Israeli military conducted a series of pre-dawn airstrikes targeting military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in the production of missiles aimed at Israel. Despite the strikes, there was no immediate assessment of the damage caused, and the Israeli military did not confirm if oil or missile sites were targeted—actions that would signify a major escalation
Iran Israel News: The Israeli military conducted a series of pre-dawn airstrikes targeting military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in the production of missiles aimed at Israel. Despite the strikes, there was no immediate assessment of the damage caused, and the Israeli military did not confirm if oil or missile sites were targeted—actions that would signify a major escalation(AFP)

Iran Israel News: India has expressed significant worry regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israel's recent airstrikes on Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Saturday, stating, "We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the MEA statement added.

Iran Israel News: Israel's Military Actions

The Israeli military conducted a series of pre-dawn airstrikes targeting military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in the production of missiles aimed at Israel. Despite the strikes, there was no immediate assessment of the damage caused, and the Israeli military did not confirm if oil or missile sites were targeted—actions that would signify a major escalation.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, with Iranian state-run media claiming that the attacks caused only “limited damage.” According to reports from Iran's Al-Alam television, two Iranian troops were killed in the strikes.

The strikes filled the air for hours until sunrise in Iran. They marked the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran, which hasn't faced a sustained barrage of fire from a foreign enemy since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Israel is also widely thought to have been behind a limited airstrike in April near a major air base in Iran in which the radar system for a Russian-made air defense battery was hit.

Iran Israel News: Iran's Stance on Self-Defence

In response to the Israeli attacks, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday asserted its right to self-defence, stating, "We consider ourselves entitled and obligated to defend against foreign acts of aggression." This statement underlines Iran's position amidst the ongoing conflict.

Iran Israel News: The Context of the Conflict

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari remarked, “Iran attacked Israel twice, including in locations that endangered civilians, and has paid the price for it.”

He further emphasized that Israel remains focused on its objectives in Gaza and Lebanon, asserting, “It is Iran that continues to push for a wider regional escalation.”

Iran Israel News: Implications for Regional Stability

Israel’s attack effectively sent the message to Iran that it would not remain silent, while not taking out highly visible or symbolic facilities that could prompt a significant response from Iran, said Yoel Guzansky, a researcher at Tel Aviv's Institute for National Security Studies who formerly worked for Israel’s National Security Council.

At the same time, it also gives Israel room for further escalation if needed, and the targeting of air defense systems weakens Iran’s capabilities to defend against future attacks, he said, adding that if there is Iranian retaliation, he expects it to be limited.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 07:54 PM IST
