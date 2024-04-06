US on high alert as Iran-Israel shadow war spurs chance of wider Middle east conflict
US on high alert after suspected Israeli strike killed Iranian commander. Biden discussed issue with Netanyahu. Tehran warns US against falling into Netanyahu's trap.
The United States is on 'high alert' amid an escalating Iran-Israel shadow war and the looming threat of a wider Middle East conflict. Tehran is currently preparing a ‘response’ after a suspected Israeli strike killed an Iranian military commander and several advisors this week. Meanwhile the Hezbollah — its main proxy in the Middle East — warned the Jewish state that it is prepared for war. Iran has asked the US to “step aside" if it wanted to avoid “getting hit".