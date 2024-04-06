The United States is on 'high alert' amid an escalating Iran-Israel shadow war and the looming threat of a wider Middle East conflict. Tehran is currently preparing a ‘response’ after a suspected Israeli strike killed an Iranian military commander and several advisors this week. Meanwhile the Hezbollah — its main proxy in the Middle East — warned the Jewish state that it is prepared for war. Iran has asked the US to “step aside" if it wanted to avoid “getting hit".

“In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt. In response US asked Iran not to target American facilities," tweeted Mohammad Jamshidi — the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs.

Meanwhile, US officials indicate that the country is in a "high state of vigilance" following reports of an attack next week. President Joe Biden discussed the matter during a telephonic exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. According to a Reuters report quoting a senior Biden administration official, teams from both countries have remained in “continuous contact". Washington has also reiterated its ‘full support’ for Israeli defense against threats from Iran.

