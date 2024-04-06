US on high alert after suspected Israeli strike killed Iranian commander. Biden discussed issue with Netanyahu. Tehran warns US against falling into Netanyahu's trap.

The United States is on 'high alert' amid an escalating Iran-Israel shadow war and the looming threat of a wider Middle East conflict. Tehran is currently preparing a ‘response’ after a suspected Israeli strike killed an Iranian military commander and several advisors this week. Meanwhile the Hezbollah — its main proxy in the Middle East — warned the Jewish state that it is prepared for war. Iran has asked the US to “step aside" if it wanted to avoid “getting hit". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt. In response US asked Iran not to target American facilities," tweeted Mohammad Jamshidi — the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs.

Meanwhile, US officials indicate that the country is in a "high state of vigilance" following reports of an attack next week. President Joe Biden discussed the matter during a telephonic exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. According to a Reuters report quoting a senior Biden administration official, teams from both countries have remained in “continuous contact". Washington has also reiterated its ‘full support’ for Israeli defense against threats from Iran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

