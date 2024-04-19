Wall street fear gauge hits 5-month high, oil stumbles as Israel 'attacks' Iran | 10 points
Explosions in Isfahan province amid concerns of wider Middle East conflict attributed to Israel. Tehran downplays attack, hints at no retaliation to avert region-wide war.
Explosions rang out across the Iranian province of Isfahan on Friday amid growing concerns about a wider Middle East conflict. The attack — which Tehran said had caused minimal damage — is being attributed to Israel
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message