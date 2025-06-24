Iran-Israel War: Flights resume in Qatar as airspace reopens ahead of Trump's ceasefire announcement

Iran-Israel War: Qatar has reopened its airspace, allowing flights to resume. This comes while President Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, following a series of retaliatory strikes and missile attacks. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated24 Jun 2025, 05:11 AM IST
Iran- Israel War: Flights resume in Qatar as airspace reopens ahead of Trump's ceasefire announcement
Iran- Israel War: Flights resume in Qatar as airspace reopens ahead of Trump's ceasefire announcement

Iran-Israel War: Flights are resuming in Qatar as the Gulf state reopened its airspace following a temporary closure amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Iran announced on state television that it had attacked forces stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for America’s strikes on its nuclear programme. Qatar said it successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar announced earlier in the day that flights coming into and out of the state were grounded to “ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.”

However, Qatar Airways confirmed flights were resuming on Monday night.

Also Read | Full statement of Donald Trump announcing ceasefire between Iran and Israel

“Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar. Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly,” the airline said in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran and Israel have agreed on a ceasefire, twelve days after the conflict began.

“We have deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations,” the airways said, urging passengers to check the airline’s website or app before travelling.

Airlines reviewed routes when airspace was shut

Airlines reviewed routes across the region when the airspace was shut, with some services rerouted or diverted mid-air.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the region.

Also Read | Iran’s missile strike on US base in Qatar: What we know so far

In a statement, Iran's top security body said that its armed forces used the same number of bombs that the US had used in attacking its nuclear facilities, news agency Reuters reported.

US Strikes on Iran Nuke Sites

The US officials said on Sunday that the country's military "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites using 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft.

We have deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations.

The strikes marked an escalation in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel beginning to strike Iran on June 13. Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, news agency AP quoted a human rights group as saying on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsWorldIran-Israel War: Flights resume in Qatar as airspace reopens ahead of Trump's ceasefire announcement
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.