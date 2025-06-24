Iran- Israel War: Flights resume in Qatar as airspace reopens ahead of Trump's ceasefire announcement

Iran-Israel War: Flights are resuming in Qatar as the Gulf state reopened its airspace following a temporary closure amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Iran announced on state television that it had attacked forces stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for America’s strikes on its nuclear programme. Qatar said it successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar announced earlier in the day that flights coming into and out of the state were grounded to “ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.”

However, Qatar Airways confirmed flights were resuming on Monday night.

“Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar. Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly,” the airline said in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran and Israel have agreed on a ceasefire, twelve days after the conflict began.

“We have deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations,” the airways said, urging passengers to check the airline’s website or app before travelling.

Airlines reviewed routes when airspace was shut Airlines reviewed routes across the region when the airspace was shut, with some services rerouted or diverted mid-air.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, Iran's top security body said that its armed forces used the same number of bombs that the US had used in attacking its nuclear facilities, news agency Reuters reported.

US Strikes on Iran Nuke Sites The US officials said on Sunday that the country's military "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites using 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft.

The strikes marked an escalation in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel beginning to strike Iran on June 13. Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, news agency AP quoted a human rights group as saying on Sunday.