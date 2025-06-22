Iran- Israel War: Khamenei’s close aide calls for missile strike on US naval fleet: ‘Now our turn to act’

Iran-Israel War: Hossein Shariatmadari, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's representative, has reportedly called for immediate retaliation following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Shariatmadari's statement comes hours after US B-2 bombers struck three nuclear facilities in Iran as the Islamic Republic's war with Israel entered its second week.

Shariatmadari, the managing editor of Kayhan and also known to be Ali Khamenei's close confidante, has said that Iran should launch a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships.

“It is now our turn to act without delay. As a first step, we must launch missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and simultaneously close the strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships,,” Shariatmadari was quoted as saying in the Kayhan, a Persian-language newspaper published in Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. It provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is one of the world's most strategically important choke points

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday night that the United States has entered Israel’s war against Iran by bombing three nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic.

Speaking from the White House on Saturday night (US time), President Trump dubbed Iran as "the bully of the Middle East" and warned that the Islamic country "must now make peace." Trump's statement came after the US attacked three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow — further escalating the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Residents ‘face no danger’: Iran After the US strikes on key nuclear facilities, Iranian state media reported that there is ‘no danger’ to residents of the Islamic Republic, assuring the public that the situation remains under control despite the severity of the attack.

Iran’s atomic agency said that the country will carry on with its nuclear activities despite the US attacks on key facilities.

Israel's strikes on Iran Israeli strikes on Iran, which began on June 14, have so far killed at least 657 people and wounded 2000 others, according to a US-based human rights group's report on June 20. Iran has also retaliated with its missile hitting a hospital and near a Microsoft office in Israel's Beer Sheva.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been claiming that a nuclear threat from Iran is imminent. “If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time,” he said, suggesting the timeline could be months, even weeks.