Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE: PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in Delhi around 9.30 pm

Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi on Sunday after completing his two-day visit, according to Government of India sources, ANI reported.

He is expected to arrive in the capital around 9:30 pm, ANI reported.

What's expected in the meeting?

The meeting is being convened amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iran. Israel and the United States carried out Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury, conducting airstrikes in several Iranian cities. The attacks reportedly targeted military command centres, air defence systems, missile facilities, and key government infrastructure, ANI reported.

According to the report, the strikes led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with four senior military and security officials. Major explosions were reported in Tehran and other large cities.

US President Donald Trump stated that the operation was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at US positions and allied locations across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

On Sunday, Israel announced new strikes on what it described as “the heart of Tehran.” Meanwhile, Iran reportedly attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targeted an oil tanker off Oman’s coast.

New leadership council begun its work in Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian announced that a new leadership council “has begun its work” following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes. The statement was delivered in a prerecorded message broadcast on Iranian state television on Sunday.

Pezeshkian is one of three members of the council. The other two are Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, who heads the judiciary, and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.

Explosions in Tehran — with the intended target not immediately known — sent a large plume of smoke rising over an area that houses several government buildings. Iranian officials report that more than 200 people have been killed since the US and Israeli airstrikes began.

In Israel, loud blasts from missile strikes or air-defense interceptions were heard in Tel Aviv. Emergency services said eight people were killed and 28 injured in a strike on the central town of Beit Shemesh.

The death of Khamenei, along with US President Donald Trump calling for the fall of the long-standing Islamic Republic, signals a dramatic new phase of US involvement in the Middle East and raises the possibility of an extended conflict.

