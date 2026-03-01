Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE: PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in Delhi around 9.30 pm

Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi on Sunday after completing his two-day visit, according to Government of India sources, ANI reported.
He is expected to arrive in the capital around 9:30 pm, ANI reported.
The meeting is being convened amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iran. Israel and the United States carried out Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury, conducting airstrikes in several Iranian cities. The attacks reportedly targeted military command centres, air defence systems, missile facilities, and key government infrastructure, ANI reported.
According to the report, the strikes led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with four senior military and security officials. Major explosions were reported in Tehran and other large cities.
US President Donald Trump stated that the operation was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at US positions and allied locations across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.
On Sunday, Israel announced new strikes on what it described as “the heart of Tehran.” Meanwhile, Iran reportedly attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targeted an oil tanker off Oman’s coast.
Masoud Pezeshkian announced that a new leadership council “has begun its work” following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes. The statement was delivered in a prerecorded message broadcast on Iranian state television on Sunday.
Pezeshkian is one of three members of the council. The other two are Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, who heads the judiciary, and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.
Explosions in Tehran — with the intended target not immediately known — sent a large plume of smoke rising over an area that houses several government buildings. Iranian officials report that more than 200 people have been killed since the US and Israeli airstrikes began.
In Israel, loud blasts from missile strikes or air-defense interceptions were heard in Tel Aviv. Emergency services said eight people were killed and 28 injured in a strike on the central town of Beit Shemesh.
The death of Khamenei, along with US President Donald Trump calling for the fall of the long-standing Islamic Republic, signals a dramatic new phase of US involvement in the Middle East and raises the possibility of an extended conflict.
Get all the Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE updates here on Mint
In a statement on X, theIsraeli military said that the country's Air Force has commenced a new wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran.
The US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed that three US service members have been killed in action, making them the first known fatalities since the strikes began on Saturday.
Citing a US official, Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian missile attack on USS Abraham Lincoln did not affect the carrier, adding that it is continuing with its operations.
As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln, the aircraft carrier in the Gulf. The attack came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed by the US and Israeli air strikes.
In a statement to local media, IRGC said, “The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles.” The Guards warned “the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors”.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “This war cannot bring about any good result for the other side," Al Jazeera reported.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a “violation” of international law.
In a post on social media, Sharif wrote, "The people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom” of Khamenei.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the state institutions are in place, and that the selection of a supreme leader is likely within a day or two.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the national capital on Sunday after concluding his two-day tour, GoI sources said.
He is expected to land in Delhi around 9:30 pm. The meeting comes amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran. (ANI)