Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: US plans to impose sanctions on Iran's missile, drones programs

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Iran-Israel war LIVE: The United States is planning to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's drone and missilies programmes.
  • Israel killed three Hezbollah fighters in airstrikes in southern Lebanon

    Iran-Israel war LIVE: A plume of smoke billows during Israeli bombardment at Al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City on April 16 (AFP)

    Iran-Israel war LIVE: The Israel and Iran conflict has completely eradicated the remnants of peace in the miseries-ridden West Asia. On April 13, Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Israel in retaliation for the alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals. The US, UK, European countries, and the United Nations have condemned Iran's attack. On the other hand, Turkey, the Hamas militant group, and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan have backed Iran's action. India has struck a diplomatic tone, urging both the nations to 'de-escalate' the tension. Meanwhile, the US has decided to impose sanctions on Iran and Israel has decided to retaliate.

    17 Apr 2024, 07:35:25 AM IST

    Iran-Israel war LIVE: What are US sanctions on Iran?

    US's sanctions on Iran already ban nearly all trade with the country, block the government's assets and prohibit US foreign assistance and arms sales, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

    17 Apr 2024, 07:28:57 AM IST

    Iran-Israel war LIVE: US plans to impose sanction on Tehran

    The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that the country will impose new sanctions on Iran's missile and drone programmes and against entities backing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Defence Ministry in the coming days.

