Iran-Israel war LIVE: The United States is planning to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's drone and missilies programmes.
Iran-Israel war LIVE: The Israel and Iran conflict has completely eradicated the remnants of peace in the miseries-ridden West Asia. On April 13, Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Israel in retaliation for the alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals. The US, UK, European countries, and the United Nations have condemned Iran's attack. On the other hand, Turkey, the Hamas militant group, and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan have backed Iran's action. India has struck a diplomatic tone, urging both the nations to 'de-escalate' the tension. Meanwhile, the US has decided to impose sanctions on Iran and Israel has decided to retaliate.
Catch all the latest updates on the big story at Mint's LIVE blog:
US's sanctions on Iran already ban nearly all trade with the country, block the government's assets and prohibit US foreign assistance and arms sales, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS).
The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that the country will impose new sanctions on Iran's missile and drone programmes and against entities backing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Defence Ministry in the coming days.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!