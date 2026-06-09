Iran Israel War News LIVE: Trump says in 'final throes' of Middle East peace deal

Iran Israel War News LIVE: After engaging in one of the deadliest exchange of fire since the April ceasefire, both Iran and Israel have decided to hold fire, while warning of a more fitting action in case the other reignites the hostilities. This deal also included Israeli attack on any part of Lebanon. Track Iran Israel War News LIVE Updates only at Livemint.

As the clashes seemed to subside, a US Army Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz. It, however, was not clear if the aircraft went down due to mechanical issues or was shot down by Iran.

The pledges by Iran and Israel came after Donald Trump reportedly dialed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Netanyahu said he told Trump that Israel has the right to self-defense.

The peace talks between Iran and the United States are still going on. Donald Trump has claimed that the deal is progressing. Iran, too, has confirmed that it has not abandoned the peace talks. Highlighting the tenuous nature of the pullback, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post that his country had neither abandoned the battlefield nor the negotiating table. Catch Iran Israel War News LIVE Updates here.