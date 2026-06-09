Iran Israel War News LIVE: Trump says in 'final throes' of Middle East peace deal

Iran Israel War News LIVE: After engaging in one of the deadliest exchange of fire since the April ceasefire, both Iran and Israel have decided to hold fire, while warning of a more fitting action in case the other reignites the hostilities. This deal also included Israeli attack on any part of Lebanon. Track Iran Israel War News LIVE Updates only at Livemint.
As the clashes seemed to subside, a US Army Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz. It, however, was not clear if the aircraft went down due to mechanical issues or was shot down by Iran.
The pledges by Iran and Israel came after Donald Trump reportedly dialed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Netanyahu said he told Trump that Israel has the right to self-defense.
The peace talks between Iran and the United States are still going on. Donald Trump has claimed that the deal is progressing. Iran, too, has confirmed that it has not abandoned the peace talks. Highlighting the tenuous nature of the pullback, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post that his country had neither abandoned the battlefield nor the negotiating table. Catch Iran Israel War News LIVE Updates here.
Iran Israel War News LIVE: As West Asia was assured that there would be calm following two days of relentless strikes by both Iran and Israel, the Israeli military on Tuesday, June 9, issued an evacuation order for the Lebanese city of Tyre ahead of possible strikes. The alert also included evacuation in Christian quarters.
The Israeli military said Hezbollah militants were operating in the Christian quarters, without providing evidence.
Iran Israel War News LIVE: When Donald Trump was asked if the peace deal with Iran was coming to conclusion any time soon, Trump said that Iran and Israle were “going back and forth and now they both agreed through me to stop and we're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal.”
Asked whether it would be matter of days or weeks, he said it would take "two or three days".
Iran Israel War News LIVE: As Iran and Israel paused the war, Donald Trump has expressed optimism towards the progress in the peace deal and said that the United States was in the ‘final throes’ of the peace deal.
Iran Israel War News LIVE: United States President Donald Trump expressed confidence and optimism over the diplomatic engagements with Tehran, asserting that Washington is on the verge of securing a major breakthrough.
Speaking with journalists, Donald Trump said, “I think we're ... very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal.”
Reflecting on the strategic options available to Washington, the US President noted that while military action remains an option, it carries significant long-term consequences for regional stability and trade corridors.
"If we go and bomb, which we can do very easily, if we want, and we spend another two or three weeks bombing, they'll have nothing left whatsoever, but you won't have the Strait open for months," he said.