Home >News >world >Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump in relation to Qasem Soleimani's death
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump in relation to Qasem Soleimani's death

2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 08:14 AM IST ANI

  • Qasem Soleimani's death: Iran has issued arrest warrant for Donald Trump, 35 others
  • Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in January along with five others

Washington D.C.: Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump over the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January, CNN reported citing Iran's local media sources on Monday.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, Trump is one of 36 people whom Iran has issued arrest warrants for in relation to the death of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), but the Tehran attorney general Ali Alqasi Mehr said Trump was at the top of the list.

Mehr claimed that Trump would be prosecuted as soon as he stands down presidency after his term ends, Fars reported.

Iran also said it had asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice for these 36 individuals, semi-official state news agency ISNA reported.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in January along with five others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The strike, condemned by Iran and its allies as an "assassination," raised the spectre of further regional destabilization.

Watch video: Arrest warrant against Donald Trump by Iran over killing of top general


A spokesman for Iran's judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, announced in early June that an Iranian citizen had been sentenced to death for allegedly working for foreign intelligence agencies. Esmaili claimed that Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd disclosed the whereabouts of Soleimani to US intelligence officials.

The Trump administration viewed Soleimani as a ruthless killer, and the President told reporters in January that the general should have been taken out by previous presidents.

The Pentagon blamed Soleimani for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and US allies in the months leading up to his killing.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Pentagon said at the time, calling the strike "decisive defensive" action aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP)

Donald Trump holds China responsible for coronavirus deaths: White House

2 min read . 23 Jun 2020
New Delhi: Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani addresses 'Delhi Jan Samwad Rally' via video conferencing, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Delhi BJP office in New Delhi, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI13-06-2020_000164A) (PTI)

Centre allocated 16,390 cr to over eight crore farmers till May 30: Irani

1 min read . 14 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout