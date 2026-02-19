Iran issues NOTAM amid tensions with US: Pilots advised to steer clear as Islamic Republic plans rocket launches

Iran issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) on Thursday, warning of potential rocket activity in the airspace. It was issued amid escalating tensions with the US, which has deployed warships near Iran, as US Vice President JD Vance reportedly said Washington was weighing whether to continue diplomatic engagement with Tehran or pursue other options.

According to the alert, pilots are advised to avoid flying between ground level and Flight Level 100 in the affected region due to safety risks linked to possible launches, showed Flightradar24 tracker.

The NOTAM mentioned that Iran has planned rocket launches in areas across its south on Thursday from 330 GMT to 1330 GMT, news agency Reuters reported, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration website.

Iran-US tensions Tensions between Iran and US escalated after Washington dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East following Iran’s deadly response to anti-government protests that peaked last month.

On Monday, 16 February, Iran said that United States' position on Iran's nuclear programme "has moved towards a more realistic one", reported AFP.

The two nations recently resumed indirect talks, mediated by Oman, after President Trump repeatedly threatened military action against Iran over a deadly crackdown on protesters last month.

Iran-US talks Following the second round of talks on Tuesday, Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said no country can deprive the Islamic republic of its right to nuclear enrichment.

"The basis of the nuclear industry is enrichment. Whatever you want to do in the nuclear process, you need nuclear fuel," said Eslami, according to a video published by Etemad daily on Thursday.

“Iran's nuclear programme is proceeding according to the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and no country can deprive Iran of the right to peacefully benefit from this technology,” reported AFP, citing the video.

What Trump said? On Wednesday, Donald Trump once again suggested the United States might strike Iran in a post on his Truth Social site.