Iran issues threat to Israel: ‘Tonight, special events are planned for Tel Aviv’

Iran has delivered a pointed warning to US President Donald Trump and his allies in the Gulf, signaling a potential escalation in an already volatile standoff centered on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency citing a source claimed that imminent retaliatory actions are being prepared, as per reports.

“Tonight, special events are planned for Tel Aviv and some regional allies of the US and Israel that will completely remove the hope of negotiations from the minds of the aggressors.”

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The statement underscores rising fears that diplomatic channels may be closing, even as public rhetoric continues to reference possible negotiations.

Trump claims “strong progress” in talks with Iran Trump on Monday (March 23) said the United States has made “very, very strong talks” with Iran and suggested both sides are close to a deal that could ease tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters in Florida before departing for Memphis, Trump said:

“We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement… almost all points of agreement.”

Trump confirmed that US officials have held discussions with senior Iranian leaders, without naming them, and said:

“They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal.”

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He noted that his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in the talks.

Earlier, Trump announced a five-day delay in planned US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, calling the discussions “good and productive” and aimed at a “complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

Iran yet to confirm talks Despite Trump’s claims, Iran has not officially confirmed any negotiations. Mehr News Agency, a semi-official outlet, reported that no talks are currently taking place. And, Iran Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf denied that any negotiations have taken place between Iran and the United States, and accused the US of spreading misinformation to influence global financial and oil markets, amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.