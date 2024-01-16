Iran launches strikes on 'terrorist' targets in Iraq, Syria amid escalating regional tensions
Iran launched missile attacks on multiple targets in Syria and Iraq's Kurdistan region, destroying a spy headquarters and a gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups. Four people were killed in the attack.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched missile attacks on multiple “terrorist" targets in Syria and Iran's autonomous Kurdistan region, the official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday as quoted by AFP.
