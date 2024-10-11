Israel-Hezbollah war: 22 killed, 117 wounded as Israeli airstrikes target senior official, say reports | Top updates

Israel Hezbollah war: A deadly Israeli airstrike in Beirut resulted in 22 deaths and 117 injuries, heightening tensions amid escalating tensions with the Hezbollah. The attack came the same day Israeli forces fired on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and wounded two of them.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published11 Oct 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Israel Hezbollah war: 22 killed, 117 wounded, Israeli airstrikes target senior official, says reports | Top Updates
Israel Hezbollah war: 22 killed, 117 wounded, Israeli airstrikes target senior official, says reports | Top Updates(REUTERS)

Israel Hezbollah war: One of the deadliest airstrikes at two neighbourhoods in Central Beirut killed 22 people, and wounded 117, according to media reports.

The latest airstrike targeted two neighbourhoods simultaneously, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The attack came the same day Israeli forces fired on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and wounded two of them.

Also Read | Israel offensive leaves quarter of Lebanon under evacuation orders

A Hezbollah senior official was the target, stated Israeli media reports. The IDF, however, has not issued any statement or officially confirmed its target. 

Israel Hezbollah war: Lates updates

Israel should take “all feasible steps” to protect civilians during its military operations, a US State Department spokesperson said following the airstrikes in Beirut. While the US supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah,  “how it does so matters,” the spokesperson said, reported CNN.

Hezbollah's media outlet Al Manar TV reported that the Beirut airstrikes, an attempt to kill Wafiq Safa, a top security official with the group, had failed. In September, the IDF eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief, in a ‘targeted’ operation.

Also Read | Israel-Iran war: US warns ‘avoid Gaza-like military action in Lebanon’

At the UN Security Council's briefing on October 10, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix described the escalating conflict in Southern Lebanon as “increasingly alarming”, with the lives of UN peacekeepers at stake, stated reports.

In addition, the IDF had also instructed the UN peacekeepers to remain in ‘protected areas’, said Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Hezbollah has expanded its rocket fire to more populated areas deeper inside Israel, causing few casualties but disrupting daily life, reported AP.

Also Read | Iran-Israel war: Four defence stocks that could benefit

Both the UN peacekeepers, who were wounded, are from Indonesia, and have been hospitalised, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said, reported CNN.

Kamala Harris calls for ‘de-escalation’

Speaking about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Thursday that de-escalation was needed.

“We have got to reach a ceasefire,” "We've got to de-escalate," said Harris, at a Las Vegas event, Reuters reported.

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael-Hezbollah war: 22 killed, 117 wounded as Israeli airstrikes target senior official, say reports | Top updates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.000.00
      Chennai
      76,701.000.00
      Delhi
      76,853.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.