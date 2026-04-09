Iran limits Strait of Hormuz transit to 15 ships daily under US ceasefire deal — Report

Iran will allow no more than 15 vessels a day to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under its ceasefire arrangement with the United States, according to a senior Iranian source cited by Russia’s TASS news agency.

The Strait — a critical maritime corridor between Iran and Oman — handles about 20% of global oil and key commodities, making any restriction a major concern for global markets.

Conditional passage raises concerns Iranian officials said ships must coordinate with its military before transiting the waterway.

“All the ships that would like to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, they have to communicate with our army and our military,” Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told ITV, according to Bloomberg. “Anybody who communicates with Iranian authorities has got permission.”

He cited “technical restraints,” including possible mines, as a reason for strict control.

However, Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., criticised the arrangement, telling Bloomberg: “Conditional passage is not passage. It is control by another name.”

Traffic remains severely restricted Despite the 14-day ceasefire, shipping activity remains near a standstill.

According to Reuters, only one oil tanker and five dry bulk carriers passed through the strait in the past 24 hours.

Data from Kpler, Lloyd’s List Intelligence and Signal Ocean cited by Reuters show that:

Traffic has dropped to just a few vessels daily

Compared with around 140 ships per day before the conflict

More than 800 vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, awaiting clarity on transit conditions.

Global energy flows at risk The disruption has rattled global energy markets, with oil prices rebounding amid uncertainty.

Even if transit resumes, delays mean shipments could take weeks or months to reach buyers, prolonging supply concerns.

Iran has also reportedly imposed tolls of up to $2 million per vessel, further complicating commercial shipping decisions.

International pushback on control measures The International Maritime Organization warned against unilateral control over the waterway.

“What we cannot have is this different, or parallel, approach where another country introduces a different mechanism that is not in line with international practice,” said Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told Bloomberg TV.

Ceasefire holds, but fragile The ceasefire between the US and Iran — announced after nearly six weeks of fighting — remains tenuous.

President Donald Trump warned that US forces would stay in the region and cautioned of escalation if negotiations fail:

“If there’s no deal, the ‘shootin’ starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

Talks ahead, key issues unresolved The US and Iran are preparing for direct talks in Islamabad, led by Vice President JD Vance.

Key sticking points include:

-Control over the Strait of Hormuz

-Iran’s nuclear program

-Sanctions relief

-Continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has already warned that attacks in Lebanon could undermine negotiations, calling them a “clear violation” of the ceasefire.

Lebanon conflict threatens progress While strikes have largely paused elsewhere, fighting continues in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, raising fears that the fragile truce could collapse.