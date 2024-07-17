Iran linked to Donald Trump’s assassination plot? Iranian minister says ‘it is our natural right...’

Was the alleged Iranian assassination plot against former US President Donald Trump in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani? Here's what we know so far.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated17 Jul 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Former US President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.(Bloomberg)

Did Iran plan to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump in revenge for assassinating Iranian General Qasem Soleimani? Following the assassination bid on the former US president during a campaign rally on Saturday, a report claimed that US authorities received intelligence on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Trump.

Donald Trump sustained injuries on his right year after a 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, shot multiple rounds at the stage during the presidential candidate's campaign rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

Iran's alleged role in Trump's assassination plot: What we know so far?

Two US officials told the Associated Press that a threat on Trump's life from Iran prompted additional security in the days before Saturday's campaign rally, but it was unrelated to the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, CNN quoted a US national security official as saying that the Secret Service and the Trump campaign were made aware of the threat before Saturday's rally.

"In response to the increased threat, the Secret Service surged resources and assets for the protection of former President Trump. All of this was in advance of Saturday," an official told CNN.

The Trump campaign refused to comment on Trump's security detail. The FBI, which is conducting the investigation into Saturday's shooting, also declined to comment.

Besides, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Adrienne Watson said there's no known link between shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks "and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic."

What did Iran say? ‘It’s out natural right to...'

When asked if the alleged Iranian assassination plot against Trump was in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the country would pursue legal or judicial action in this matter.

"I told you explicitly that we would resort to legal and judicial procedures and frameworks at the domestic level and international level in order to bring the perpetrators and military advisers of General Soleimani's assassination to justice," Kani said in an exclusive interview with CNN.

Also Read | ISIS claims responsibility for Iran twin blasts which killed 103

When further asked if that meant not using violent measures, Kani said, "We will only resort to Iranian and international legal and judicial procedures."

"Until now, we have done it, and this is our right and of course we will continue it. And the Americans openly said that they assassinated the senior Iranian military commander. So it is our natural right in order to follow this issue, and those who are accused in this case, they should be brought to justice in a — in a just court," Kani said.

Also Read | Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump in relation to Qasem Soleimani’s death

Soleimani was the senior Iranian general who died in January 2020. He was killed during the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied reports in an American media outlet regarding Iran's role in the recent armed attack on former US President Donald Trump.

The spokesperson said the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to pursue legal action against Trump "for his direct role in the crime of assassinating Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps".

"However, it strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack on Trump or claims about Iran's intention for such an action, considering such allegations to have malicious political motives and objectives," the spokesperson added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Iran linked to Donald Trump's assassination plot? Iranian minister says 'it is our natural right...'

