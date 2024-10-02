Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Iran will face consequences for launching missile strikes on Israel. Speaking at the start of a Security Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Netanyahu said, "Iran made a big mistake, and it will pay for it." He added that Israel would respond to any attacks with counter-attacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Netanyahu reiterated his message: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it."

Netanyahu also expressed condolences for those affected by a separate terrorist attack in Jaffa, linking it to Iran. "As in the missile attack, there was a murderous guiding hand behind this terrorist attack - it came from Tehran," he said on his X account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister emphasized Israel’s determination to defend itself. "This evening, Iran made a big mistake - and it will pay for it. The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies," Netanyahu said, naming key Iranian and militant leaders who have underestimated Israel's resolve.

Netanyahu further stated that Iran's missile strike had failed. "This evening, Iran again attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles. This attack failed. It was thwarted thanks to Israel's air defense, which is the most advanced in the world," he said, praising the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and thanking the U.S. for its support.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's stance against the "axis of evil," which he said included Iran and its allies across the region. "We are fighting the axis of evil everywhere, including in southern Lebanon and Gaza, where our heroic soldiers are active," he said. He called on the global community to unite against Iran's regime, which he described as "the source of terror and evil in our region." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister also vowed to achieve Israel's war objectives, including the return of hostages. "The forces of light in the world must stand alongside Israel," he said, adding that Israel was gaining momentum in its fight.