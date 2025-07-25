Iran Meets UK, France and Germany for Nuclear Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian and European officials held nuclear talks in Istanbul on Friday as tensions simmer over Tehran’s nuclear program after it was targeted by a US military strike last month.

Diplomats from the Islamic Republic met with counterparts from the UK, France and Germany — the so-called E3 bloc of top European economies — at around 10:30 a.m. local time to try and ease a standoff over Iran’s atomic activities.

The talks come about a month after the US bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran, triggering a break in international inspections of its atomic activities and raising questions over the whereabouts of its stockpile of enriched uranium. The strike also derailed separate nuclear negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the Trump administration.

The E3 helped broker a 2015 nuclear deal — known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — with Iran that imposed strict limits on Tehran’s atomic work in exchange for sanctions relief. Friday’s talks are important because they could delay any effort by the Europeans to “snap back” broad United Nations sanctions that were lifted as part of that accord.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot last week announced the possibility of reimposing the sanctions by the end of August if Iran fails to reach a deal limiting its nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the E3 has lost any right to invoke the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism, which expires in October, because it failed to meet its own obligations under the agreement after US President Donald Trump withdrew from it seven years ago.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said Tehran has “not ruled out” withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons if the UN were to reimpose sanctions.

“That’s still on the table,” Kazem Gharibabadi, who’s attending the Istanbul talks, told reporters. “I’m quite confident that if the snapback is triggered, Iran will not show more restraint in this regard,” he said.

