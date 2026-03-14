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Iran mocks Trump amid Middle East conflict: ‘White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude’

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi accused the US of pressuring India to stop Russian oil imports, claiming the White House is now asking countries, including India, to buy Russian crude.

Mausam Jha
Published14 Mar 2026, 06:04 AM IST
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FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses a special session of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations, aside of U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses a special session of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations, aside of U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo(REUTERS)
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Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticized the United States for its changing position on Russian oil, saying that Washington is now “begging” countries worldwide — including India — to buy Russian crude, despite previously pressuring them to halt such imports.

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In a post on X, Araghchi said, “The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world--including India--to buy Russian crude.”

The Iranian foreign minister also criticised European countries for backing an "illegal war" against Iran, claiming they expected American support against Russia in return.

"Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic," he said.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Iran has allowed two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in the Middle East region, Reuters reported, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

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About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

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