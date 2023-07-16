comScore
Iran: Moral Police return to streets, with renewed campaign imposing Hijab

 2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:44 PM IST

Iran's morality police have returned to the streets, enforcing the mandatory wearing of the Islamic headscarf for women, despite previous mass protests. The authorities have now announced a new campaign to enforce the dress code.

FILE - Iranian women make their way along a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, (AP)Premium
Iran's infamous moral police have returned to the streets ‘policing’ women and their attire, despite mass protests that rocked the nations threatening their government, after the death of Mahsa Amini. 

On Sunday, Iran authorities announced that a new campaign would be brought into force, wherein women in Iran would be forced to wear the Islamic headscarf also known as the Hijab. 

The Moral Police with the backing of the Iranian authorities were seen abck on streets, 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.

The morality police had largely pulled back following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September, as authorities struggled to contain mass protests calling for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran for over four decades.

The protests largely died down earlier this year following a heavy crackdown in which over 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 detained. But many women continued to flaunt the official dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran, and other cities.

The morality police were only rarely seen patrolling the streets, and in December, there were even some reports - later denied - that they had been disbanded.

Authorities insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had not changed. Iran's clerical rulers view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic revolution that brought them to power, and consider more casual dress a sign of Western decadence.

On Sunday, Gen Saeed Montazerol mahdi, a police spokesman, said the morality police would resume notifying and then detaining women not wearing hijab in public. In Tehran, the men and women of the morality police could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans.

The battle over the hijab became a powerful rallying cry last fall, with women playing a leading role in the protests. The demonstrations quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers, whom the mostly young protesters accuse of being corrupt, repressive and out of touch. Iran's government blamed the protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence.

Several Iranian celebrities joined the protests, including prominent directors and actors from the country's celebrated film industry. Several Iranian actresses were detained after appearing in public without the hijab or expressing support for the protests.

In the most recent case, actress Azadeh Samadi was barred from social media and ordered by a court to seek psychological treatment for "antisocial personality disorder" after appearing at a funeral two months ago wearing a cap on her head. 

(With inputs from AP)

 

 

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST
