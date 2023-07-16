Iran: Moral Police return to streets, with renewed campaign imposing Hijab

Iran: Moral Police return to streets, with renewed campaign imposing Hijab2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Iran's morality police have returned to the streets, enforcing the mandatory wearing of the Islamic headscarf for women, despite previous mass protests. The authorities have now announced a new campaign to enforce the dress code.
Iran's infamous moral police have returned to the streets ‘policing’ women and their attire, despite mass protests that rocked the nations threatening their government, after the death of Mahsa Amini.
