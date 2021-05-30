Iran nuclear deal: Tehran, world powers resume ‘final round’ of talks

The talks in Vienna are being closely watched by energy traders trying to measure when the Persian Gulf nation — which holds the world’s fourth biggest oil and second biggest natural gas reserves — could resume exports. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani won backing from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, with the two leaders agreeing to deepen trade and energy links once a return to the 2015 accord is finalized.

