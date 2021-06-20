WASHINGTON : There are still disagreements between Iran and the world powers in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, repeating that the ultimate decision on the issue lies with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

"There is still a fair distance to travel on some of the key issues, including on sanctions and on the nuclear commitments that Iran has to make," Sullivan said in an interview with broadcaster ABC News, adding that the question of which sanctions on Iran were to be lifted was still being discussed.

Meanwhile, Iran today said all the documents required in order to finalize an agreement with the US and other world powers over how to resurrect the nuclear accord are ready, Tehran’s lead negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, told Iranian state TV.

Speaking in Vienna on the sidelines of the latest talks, Araghchi said “principal issues still remain," but that he hoped a final agreement to restore the deal can be reached in the next round of negotiations within the coming weeks.

“Indirect negotiations are difficult and we need to work much more carefully to prevent misunderstandings," Araghchi said, referring to the fact that the U.S. and Iran are not negotiating directly but through European mediators.

Araghchi added that delegations plan to return to their capital cities after meeting in Vienna on Sunday, in order to consult with their governments.

