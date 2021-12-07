OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Thursday: Report
Listen to this article

DUBAI : Indirect US-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

It said Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani finalised the date of the resumption of the talks in a phone call with European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the report by US or Iranian officials.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout