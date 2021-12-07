DUBAI :
Indirect US-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.
It said Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani finalised the date of the resumption of the talks in a phone call with European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the report by US or Iranian officials.
