DUBAI : Indirect US-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

It said Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani finalised the date of the resumption of the talks in a phone call with European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the report by US or Iranian officials.

