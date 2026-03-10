Iran offers safe passage through Strait of Hormuz to European and Arab states. But there's a catch

Iran on Tuesday offered Arab and European countries unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz if they expel US and Israeli envoys from their territories.

The rather unorthodox offer of safe passage was made by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who offered “full right and freedom” to transit the strategic waterway if Arab and European nations sever ties with the US and Israel, as per state broadcaster IRIB.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes, has become a focal point of the confrontation between US-Israel and Iran, with uncertainty about supply sparking considerable volatility in global energy prices.

Iran had earlier claimed to have control of the strategic waterway, and US President Donald Trump late on Monday warned of dire consequences — "death, fire, and fury" — if Tehran disrupted oil shipments through the strait.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," Trump warned in a post on Truth Social.

"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!," the US President added, threatening severe escalation if Iran attempted to disrupt the flow of oil shipments.

View full Image US President Donald Trump threatens Iran over Strait of Hormuz disruptions. ( Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump )