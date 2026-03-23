Iran Parliament speaker denies talks with US after Trump claims ‘major points of agreement’

Iran Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Monday (March 23) denied that any negotiations have taken place between Iran and the United States.

Qalibaf accused the US of spreading misinformation to influence global financial and oil markets, amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

In a post on X, he said: “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

Trump’s claims were earlier contradicted by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, which reported that no negotiations are currently taking place between Tehran and Washington.

The conflicting accounts underscore ongoing uncertainty over diplomatic efforts and the trajectory of US-Iran relations.

Trump signals progress in talks with Iran The statement directly contradicts claims made by Donald Trump, who earlier said Washington had engaged in talks with Tehran.

Trump on Monday said the United States has made significant progress in talks with Iran, claiming both sides are close to a deal.

“We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement… almost all points of agreement,” Trump told reporters in Florida before departing for Memphis.

He added that discussions held on Sunday would continue, saying: “We’re going to get together today by probably phone.”

US envoys in contact with Iranian officials Trump said his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in the talks.

He claimed US officials had engaged with a “respected” Iranian leader but did not disclose specific names.

“They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal,” Trump said, adding that Iran initiated the outreach.

Strike threat and delayed military action Trump revealed that the US had been prepared to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure but paused action following talks.

“So tomorrow morning… we were expected to blow up their largest electric generating plant… Why would they want that? So they called, I didn’t call. They called,” he said.

Earlier, Trump said he had ordered a five-day delay in planned strikes after what he described as “good and productive conversations.”

Nuclear stance and warning of force Reiterating Washington’s core demand, Trump said: “They will never have a nuclear weapon… They’ve agreed to that.”

He warned of military escalation if negotiations fail, stating: “We’ll just keep bombing.”

Trump also claimed there were “15 points of agreement” between the two sides and emphasised that the US seeks “no nuclear weapons and peace in the Middle East.”

Oil, Hormuz Trump suggested a deal could stabilise global energy markets and reopen key shipping routes.

“The price of oil will drop like a rock as soon as the deal is done,” he said, adding that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon if talks succeed.

He also stressed the need for supply stability: “We want as much oil in the system as possible.”

Hints at regime change The US president also raised the possibility of political changes in Iran. “There will be a very serious form of regime change in Iran,” Trump said, suggesting options including “joint leadership.”

Deal possible but not guaranteed Despite his optimistic tone, Trump acknowledged uncertainty. “I think this is something that’s going to happen… but I can’t guarantee a deal,” he said, adding that any agreement would be “a great start for Iran and the region.”

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