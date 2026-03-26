Iran permits passage through Strait of Hormuz for India, China, Russia; Aragchi says, ‘not completely closed’

Iran War: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said Tehran has allowed the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime chokepoint which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global oil and gas trade — was effectively blocked by Tehran as it continued retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.
Araghchi said the waterway was closed for the “enemies and their allies".
“The Strait of Hormuz, from our perspective, is not completely closed — it is closed only to enemies. There is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass".
UN Calls For Reopening Of Hormuz
Araghchi’s remarks followed the comments of Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who called for the reopening of the strait amid global disruptions in energy supplies and skyrocketing fuel prices.
“The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region & beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm & living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war – immediately", Guterres said in a post on ‘X’.
(This is a developing story)
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.