Iran permits passage through Strait of Hormuz for India, China, Russia; Aragchi says, ‘not completely closed’

Iran War: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said Tehran has allowed the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime chokepoint which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global oil and gas trade — was effectively blocked by Tehran as it continued retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.
Araghchi said the waterway was closed for the “enemies and their allies".
“The Strait of Hormuz, from our perspective, is not completely closed — it is closed only to enemies. There is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass".
UN Calls For Reopening Of Hormuz
Araghchi’s remarks followed the comments of Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who called for the reopening of the strait amid global disruptions in energy supplies and skyrocketing fuel prices.
“The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region & beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm & living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war – immediately", Guterres said in a post on ‘X’.
(This is a developing story)