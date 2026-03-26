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Iran permits passage through Strait of Hormuz for India, China, Russia; Aragchi says, ‘not completely closed’

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global oil and gas trade, was effectively blocked by Tehran

Sayantani Biswas
Published26 Mar 2026, 08:51 AM IST
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Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates
Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates(REUTERS)
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Iran War: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said Tehran has allowed the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime chokepoint which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global oil and gas trade — was effectively blocked by Tehran as it continued retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

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Araghchi said the waterway was closed for the “enemies and their allies".

“The Strait of Hormuz, from our perspective, is not completely closed — it is closed only to enemies. There is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass".

UN Calls For Reopening Of Hormuz

Araghchi’s remarks followed the comments of Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who called for the reopening of the strait amid global disruptions in energy supplies and skyrocketing fuel prices.

“The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region & beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm & living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war – immediately", Guterres said in a post on ‘X’.

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(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Sayantani Biswas

Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More

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