Iran planning to attack Israel in next 24 hours? Here's what new report says
Last week, Iran had reportedly asked the US to “step aside” as the country prepared a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria.
Israel is preparing for a “direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel" as soon as Friday or Saturday, a Wall Street Journal report cited sources as saying on Thursday (April 11). Sources said plans to attack are being discussed, however, no final decision has been made.