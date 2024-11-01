Iran plans ’harsh, unimaginable’ response to Israeli strikes amid escalating Middle East conflict

Concerns over a potential Iran-Israel war persist, with threats of retaliation from both sides following recent strikes.

Anwesha Mitra
Published1 Nov 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Concerns about an Iran-Israel war continued to loom over the Middle East this week with both sides threatening harsh reprisals. Senior Iranian officials have indicated plans to launch “unimaginable” response to recent Israeli strikes in the coming days. Meanwhile Tel Aviv insisted that it would hit back “very hard” in case Tehran launched a fresh attack.

It was not immediately clear when such an attack would take place with contradictory reports emerging this week. According to a New York Times report quoting officials in the know, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had ordered plans drawn up by his Supreme National Security Council on Monday. The publication said a retaliatory attack would only come after the US elections on November 5.

“Iran’s response to the Zionist aggression is definite. We have never left an aggression unanswered in 40 years. We are capable of destroying all that the Zionists possess with one operation,” local media reported General Ali Fadavi — the deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps — as saying.

US news website Axios also cited two unidentified Israeli sources to report on Thursday that Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraq within days.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza war: Israel launches airstrikes on Beirut suburb | 10 updates

Oil prices also rose by 2% on Friday amid buzz about the retaliatory strike even as benchmarks remained set for a weekly decline. Brent is on track to finish the week down almost 2%, having tumbled 6% on Monday after the October 26 attack by Israel bypassed oil and nuclear facilities.

The two countries have engaged in a series of tit-for-tat strikes within the broader Middle East warfare set off by fighting in Gaza. Previous Iranian air attacks on Israel on October 1 and in April were mostly repelled, with only minor damage.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIran plans ’harsh, unimaginable’ response to Israeli strikes amid escalating Middle East conflict

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.