Iran plants mines, collapses tunnels to shield near weapons-grade uranium: Report

Iran's foreign ministry said Saturday that an expected memorandum with the United States to end hostilities would not be signed on Sunday, state media reported, AFP reported.

"We have to wait and see about the exact time of signing; although it will not be tomorrow," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to the IRNA news agency.

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"The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out," he added, after mediator Pakistan said Iran and the United States could finalise the deal within 24 hours.

Iran's nuclear program in focus CNN reported, citing five sources familiar with US intelligence, that Iran has significantly intensified measures in recent weeks to secure its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium.

The country reportedly sealed access to the material by deliberately collapsing tunnels and placing explosive mines at entry points, making the cache far more difficult to reach, as reported by CNN.

Also Read | Trump says US will secure Iran’s enriched uranium with or without a deal

Trump has repeatedly emphasised that securing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile remains a key US objective in ongoing talks aimed at ending the conflict and restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively shut down.

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Scott Roecker, who led the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of Nuclear Material Removal from 2017 to 2021, said that if the reports are accurate, they would significantly complicate efforts to recover the highly enriched uranium (HEU), CNN reported.

If negotiators “require that Iran bring the entire stockpile to a central location for verification and ultimately to remove or downblend the material,” that would place the onus on Tehran to access and “provide the full inventory” of enriched uranium, Roecker said.

According to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on Friday, negotiations are gradually progressing toward an agreement under which Iran would surrender its enriched uranium to the United States. The material would reportedly be neutralised at the site before being removed from the country.

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Iran’s nuclear program has long been a major source of tension. The United States and Israel argue that the program could eventually be used to develop nuclear weapons, a concern that their leaders have cited as a key justification for military action, AP reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran believed the only way to deal with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium is dilution in the country, AFP reported.



“Our position has always been that the only way to deal with the stockpile of enriched material is to dilute it inside Iran,” said Araghchi in an interview with state television.

However, Iran maintains that its nuclear activities are intended solely for peaceful purposes, such as energy production and scientific research.

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A senior U.S. administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said Friday that the emerging agreement would begin the process of destroying or removing Tehran’s highly enriched uranium, AP reported.

According to a report by AP, the official said the 60 days after both sides sign the deal would be used to work out technical details for removing Iran’s enriched uranium. The official did not detail who the U.S. envisions taking charge of removing the uranium, believed to be entombed under three nuclear sites that were battered by American strikes last year, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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