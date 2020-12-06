Iran prepares to raise oil production as Biden presidency nears

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Iran could raise crude exports by as much as 1.2 million barrels a day next year if it strikes a new deal with Washington. A production boost of that magnitude would cause problems for OPEC , which is trying to keep output down and bolster prices in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. While Iran is an OPEC member, the cartel has exempted it from production cuts due to the sanctions and its economic strife.