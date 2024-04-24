Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday issued a warning to Israel , saying an attack on Iranian territory would lead to a radical change in dynamics. “If the Zionist regime once again makes a mistake, the situation will be different," Raisi said during his three-day visit to Pakistan.

Tehran's retaliatory attack on Israel on April 13 was "how the country punished the Zionist regime, said Raisi, adding that Iran punished the nation for the attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus which was against all international laws.

“The people of Iran and Pakistan both defend the oppressed Palestinian nation. Islamic Iran will continue to defend the resistance and the oppressed nation of Palestine with pride," the Iranian President said.

“Today, the biggest violators of human rights are Americans and Westerners as supporters of the Zionist regime in its child-killing and genocide. The liberation of Quds is the number one question of humankind. The resistance of the people of Gaza will lead to the liberation of the Holy Quds and Palestine," Raisi said as quoted by Mehr news.

On April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles on Israel in a retaliatory attack for Jerusalem's alleged strike on its embassy in Damascus on April 1 that also killed an Iranian official.

US warns Pakistan of trade with Iran

The United States on Tuesday warned Pakistan of ‘potential risk of sanctions’ for considering business deals with Iran amid President Ebrahim Raisi's three-day visit to the Islamic nation.

“We're going to continue to disrupt and take actions against proliferation networks and concerning weapons of mass destruction procurement activities wherever they may occur," US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

“We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions. But ultimately, the government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits," the US official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

