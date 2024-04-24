Iran President Ebrahim Raisi warns Israel during Pakistan visit: ‘Attacks on our territory would lead to…'
Iranian President Raisi issues a warning to Israel, stating that any attack on Iranian territory will lead to a radical change in dynamics.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday issued a warning to Israel, saying an attack on Iranian territory would lead to a radical change in dynamics. “If the Zionist regime once again makes a mistake, the situation will be different," Raisi said during his three-day visit to Pakistan.