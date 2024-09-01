Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crash caused by climatic conditions, official probe finds

  • The final report also cited the sudden appearance of a thick mass of dense fog rising upwards as the helicopter collided with the mountain.

Updated1 Sep 2024, 10:49 PM IST
FILE - In this photo provided by Moj News Agency, rescue team members work at the scene of a crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Azin Haghighi, Moj News Agency via AP, File)(AP)

Months after the helicopter crash of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and seven other people, Iranian state TV quoted an official investigation's findings on 31 August, saying that the crash was caused by challenging climatic and atmospheric conditions.

The state TV said that mentioned the final report of the Supreme Board of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, which said the the main cause of the helicopter crash was the complex climatic conditions of the region in spring.

Apart from this, the final report also cited the sudden appearance of a thick mass of dense fog rising upwards as the helicopter collided with the mountain.

According to the report, there were no signs of sabotage in parts and systems.

Alongside seven others including his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Raisi died in the crash in a remote mountainous area in northwestern Iran, added AP.

Raisi's helicopter crash:

On 19 May, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in the Dizmar forest in East Azarbaijan Province, according to state media. No one on board the helicopter survived.

According to the state's TV, the incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, a nation 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. State TV said the rescuers' operations were hampered by the area's poor weather.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

He took to X and wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

With agency inputs.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 10:49 PM IST
