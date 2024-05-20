{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday. The Iran Red Crescent claimed to have dispatched its forces to the place where rescue teams reported the smell of fuel.

Here are ten updates on this big global story: A helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and several officials met with a tragic accident on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog. The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urged Iranians to "not worry" about the leadership of the Islamic republic, saying "there will be no disruption in the country's work". Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi makes 'rough' landing {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Reuters news agency, the crash happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. So far no report of casualties have been reported.

State news agency IRNA said Raisi was flying in a US-made Bell 212 helicopter.

A local news agency told Reuters that a Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities.

The authorities have sent the Iran Red Crescent to the spot where "foul smell" was reported.

State TV quoted an official as saying at least one passenger and one crew member had been in contact with rescuers.

In the early hours of Monday, it showed a rescue team, wearing bright jackets and head torches, huddled around a GPS device as they searched a pitch-black mountainside on foot amid a snowy blizzard.

The US White House said US President Joe Biden had been briefed on reports about the crash. The European Union offered emergency satellite mapping technology.

Russia has also sent 47 rescue specialists and a helicopter to assist with search efforts

Republican lawmaker Rick Scott appeared to have welcomed the chopper crash. On X platform he wrote, "He was not loved or respected & he will be missed by no one. If he’s gone, I truly hope the Iranian people have the chance to take their country back from murderous dictators".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!