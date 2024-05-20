Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian die in helicopter crash: Report
In an unfortunate incident, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have been declared dead by local media following a helicopter crash on Sunday in mountainous terrain and icy weather. The rescue team on Monday located the wreckage of the helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province and declared them dead.