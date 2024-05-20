In an unfortunate incident, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have been declared dead by local media following a helicopter crash on Sunday in mountainous terrain and icy weather. The rescue team on Monday located the wreckage of the helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province and declared them dead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the global news agency, the helicopter that was carrying the Iranian President and other higher officials was found completely burned in a forest on Monday.

Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday.

Iranian Red Crescent Society chief Pir Hossein Kolivand told media that the rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of some 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) on Monday morning.

He said, "We can see the wreckage and the situation does not look good".

The Red Crescent chief added that, "No signs of life have been detected among the helicopter's passengers."

The incident happened on the way back from a visit to Iran’s East Azerbaijan province after inaugurating a dam in the region. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

What was the origin of the helicopter The helicopter was a Bell 212 that got crashed on Sunday. It is widely used globally by both governments and private operators. The Iranian model that crashed on Sunday was configured to carry government passengers. Bell Helicopter advertises the latest version, the Subaru Bell 412, for police use, medical transport, troop transport, the energy industry and firefighting.

Have there been other incidents involving the Bell 212? The most recent fatal crash of a Bell 212 was in September 2023, when a privately operated aircraft crashed off the coast of the UAE.

About Ebrahim Raisi President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, a hard-liner who formerly led the country’s judiciary, is viewed as a protégé of Khamenei and some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death or resignation.

Raisi won Iran's 2021 presidential election, a vote that saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history. Raisi is sanctioned by the US in part over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.

According to the Associated Press news agency, under Raisi, Iran now enriches uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels and hampers international inspections. Iran has armed Russia in its war on Ukraine, as well as launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel amid its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It also has continued arming proxy groups in the Mideast, like Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

