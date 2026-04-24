Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian dismisses Donald Trump's claim of Tehran's internal rift: ‘With iron unity, we will….’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim of internal rift in the country's leadership and asserted that all Iranians are united as "revolutionaries". He further emphasized that all the citizens of the country are fully aligned with the Supreme Leader and stand together against any external aggression.

This statement followed US President Donald Trump remarks that there was infighting within Iran's political and military establishment.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian rejected Trump's claims of internal rifts between "hardliners" and "moderates" and said, "In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all "Iranian" and "revolutionary," and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions."

Further suggesting that Iran will make the aggressor regret their actions, he wrote, “One God, one nation, one leader, and one path; that path being the path to the victory of our dear Iran, more precious than life.”

This remark comes after Donald Trump in a post on social media platform Truth Social claimed that there is internal division within Iran's leadership. Alleging that there is infighting between "hardliners" and "moderates" in the country's political and military establishment, Trump said that Iran was struggling to determine its leadership direction. According to US President's statement, deep internal discord existed in Iran amid diplomatic engagements to find a comprehensive solution to the situation in West Asia.

‘Iran is having a very hard time,’ claims Donald Trump Describing the infighting as “crazy”, he had said, “Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know! The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!” As per the US President, the United States maintains strategic control over the critical global oil shipping route — Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the global oil and liquefied natural gas export takes place.

Donald Trump also warned that the control will persist until a deal is reached with Tehran. Trump noted, “We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”

On Wednesday, Pezeshkian slammed Washington for its “hypocritical and contradictory behaviour” as he asserted that "bad faith, siege and threats" are the main obstacles in the US and Iran negotiations. Iranian President's comments came after Donald Trump announced that he had decided to extend the ceasefire with Tehran to give its “fractured” leadership more time to come up with a unified proposal. According to Trump, this decision was taken after requests were received from the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and the Army Chief, Asim Munir.