Iran President Pezeshkian meets Mojtaba Khamenei as reports emerge over Supreme Leader's ‘extremely critical’ health

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has held a meeting with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to discuss the country's military and economic affairs, Iranian state media reported on Sunday (August 9), as Tehran sought to counter reports about the supreme leader's health.

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Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the meeting took place as Pezeshkian began his third year in office.

Military, economy and people's needs discussed According to Press TV, the talks focused on a range of domestic and strategic issues, including people's livelihood, military developments and the economic challenges facing Iran.

The broadcaster said the two leaders discussed the "conditions and future prospects of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran", as well as ways to secure resources and manage spending on the Iranian rial, foreign currency and energy.

They also discussed Iran's economic engagement with foreign partners, according to the report.

A statement attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei's Farsi-language X account said the meeting involved "detailed discussions" on the country's problems, particularly the provision of people's livelihood needs, the military situation and economic management.

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Meeting comes amid questions over Khamenei's health The reported meeting comes amid renewed speculation over Mojtaba Khamenei's health and whereabouts.

Israeli media had reported on Friday that the supreme leader was in an "extremely critical condition", with reports citing sources inside Iran and people close to Pezeshkian's administration.

Iranian state-linked media subsequently released footage purporting to show Khamenei in good health. Iranian authorities have also reportedly indicated that additional footage of Khamenei would be released in the future in an apparent effort to counter speculation about his condition.

State media highlights Pezeshkian-Khamenei contact The latest report is also significant because of the limited public visibility of interactions between Pezeshkian and the supreme leader.

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The meeting reported on Sunday was not the first such encounter: a previous meeting between the two was also reported in May.

The reported discussions also come as Iran faces intense military and economic pressure amid its conflict with the United States and Israel, with the government simultaneously trying to address energy supplies, foreign currency pressures and economic ties with other countries.

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