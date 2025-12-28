Iran President warns US, Israel of 'more decisive response' if they attack Tehran: 'We are in full-fledged war'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday warned United States, Israel of “more decisive response” if they attack Tehran. This comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

"We are in a full-fledged war with America, Israel and Europe. They do not want our country to stand on its feet. Our dear military forces are doing their jobs with strength, and now, in terms of equipment and manpower, despite all the problems we have, they are stronger than when they [Israel and the US] attacked,” he stated, according to Al Jazeera citing an interview published on the website of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“So, if they want to attack, they will naturally face a more decisive response," he added.

Pezeshkian described the war as more severe than Iran’s deadly war with Iraq in the 1980s. He stated that the West’s conflict with Iran is “more complicated and more difficult” than the 1980–1988 war with Iraq, which resulted in over one million casualties on both sides, as per a PTI report.

Israel and US strikes on Iran The move comes half a year after strikes on Iran by Israel and the US.

In June, Israel and Iran were involved in a 12-day conflict, sparked by an unprecedented Israeli strike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, as well as civilian areas. Iranian authorities had mentioned that the strikes resulted in over 1,000 casualties. The involvement of Washington disrupted the negotiations with Tehran, which had started in April, regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.

A senior White House official had said Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while members of Trump’s team were simultaneously in contact with Iranian officials, as per Reuters. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Israel agreed to the ceasefire provided Iran refrains from launching further attacks, and that Tehran had indicated it would comply with the arrangement.

According to the official, US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff were involved in both direct and indirect communications with Iranian representatives.

France, Germany, UK reinstate United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme This comes after France, Germany, and the United Kingdom reinstated United Nations sanctions on the country in September over its nuclear programme.

Iran strongly condemned the action, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing it as “unjustified" and "lacking any legal basis” during a call with his European counterparts, reported AP.