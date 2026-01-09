Iran protests: Death toll rises to 62, Khamenei's hint at crackdown; India says closely following developments

Iran hinted that security forces would crack down on protesters, directly defying US President Donald Trump’s pledge to support those peacefully demonstrating. The death toll climbed to at least 62, with at least 2,300 arrests during the protests, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Amid a surge of protests in Iran over inflation and currency devaluation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India is closely monitoring the situation. "We are closely following the developments in Iran. As you would have seen, we have also issued an advisory. We have some 10,000 Indian nationals and people of Indian origin in that country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hit out at Trump as having hands “stained with the blood of Iranians”, while supporters chanted "Death to America!" in footage broadcast by Iranian state television, according to AP. State media later repeatedly termed demonstrators as “terrorists”, paving the way for a violent crackdown similar to those that followed previous nationwide protests in recent years.

The 86-year-old Khamenei told crowd at his compound in Tehran that demonstrators are "ruining their own streets ... in order to please the president of the United States. Because he said that he would come to their aid. He should pay attention to the state of his own country instead.”

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni‑Ejei promised punishment for protesters “will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency".

There was no immediate response from Washington, although Trump has reiterated his pledge to strike Iran if protesters are killed, a warning that has gained greater significance following the US military raid that captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro. Even with the theocracy shutting down internet and international phone services, activists shared short videos that reportedly showed protesters chanting against Iran’s government around bonfires, as debris littered the streets of Tehran and other areas into Friday morning.

Pahlavi slams Khamenei Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose father fled Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, urged Trump to support the protesters, warning that Khamenei “wants to use this blackout to murder these young heroes.” He described Trump as a man of peace and integrity and called on him to be prepared to intervene to assist the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal was questioned about the reported detention of several Indian crew members on a tanker by Iranian authorities last December and the status of consular access. According to various media reports, the tanker was seized by Iran for allegedly violating certain regulations.

