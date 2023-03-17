Iran protests in far-flung enclave pose new challenge to Tehran5 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:58 PM IST
- Monthslong rallies in Sistan-Baluchistan are fueled largely by a local religious leader who has gained national fame
In a remote corner of southeastern Iran, protesters from a Sunni Muslim minority are pushing for more rights and autonomy in a sustained challenge to the government, which had largely managed to tamp down last year’s nationwide protests.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×