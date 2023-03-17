Iran protests in far-flung enclave pose new challenge to Tehran

Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is the poorest and most underdeveloped of Iran’s 31 provinces. It is home to a Sunni Muslim minority that constitutes less than 5% of Iran’s population. With a distinct cultural identity and their own language, the Baloch have for decades complained of state discrimination and neglect, and the area is home to a long-lived armed insurgency that Iran says has links to al Qaeda. In recent years, rebels have conducted several bombings against the state, although there has been no visible presence of militants linked to the insurgency during the recent protests.