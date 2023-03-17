Iran protests in far-flung enclave pose new challenge to Tehran
- Monthslong rallies in Sistan-Baluchistan are fueled largely by a local religious leader who has gained national fame
In a remote corner of southeastern Iran, protesters from a Sunni Muslim minority are pushing for more rights and autonomy in a sustained challenge to the government, which had largely managed to tamp down last year’s nationwide protests.
On Friday, large crowds of residents of Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, took to the streets following noon prayers to protest against the government, according to unverified footage on social media.
As they marched outside Zahedan’s main mosque, protesters on Friday chanted, “I will kill whoever killed my brother," referring to the government’s lethal crackdown in recent months on rallies in the province.
The antigovernment rallies in Zahedan erupted simultaneously with unrest across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran in mid-September. They took on a life of their own two weeks later when more than 80 people were killed in weeklong clashes with security forces, after marching toward a police station in Zahedan, demanding justice for a 15-year-old local girl they said had been raped by the police chief.
Protesters have now gathered every week since Sept. 30 to commemorate the bloodshed that day—an incident Iranians across the country dubbed “Bloody Friday" and which stirred longstanding grievances in the region.
The unrest in Sistan-Baluchistan is in part fueled by a religious leader who accuses the government in Tehran of discriminating against minorities and holding political prisoners, and its officials of lying about killing and injuring protesters. Molana Abdolhamid, who has led Friday prayers in Zahedan for over 30 years, has said the military has grabbed too much power and called for a referendum to allow Iranians to decide what kind of political system they want more than four decades after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
“Every government in Iran must be national and consider all ethnic groups and religions," Mr. Abdolhamid said in his sermon Friday. “One religion cannot rule the country."
Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is the poorest and most underdeveloped of Iran’s 31 provinces. It is home to a Sunni Muslim minority that constitutes less than 5% of Iran’s population. With a distinct cultural identity and their own language, the Baloch have for decades complained of state discrimination and neglect, and the area is home to a long-lived armed insurgency that Iran says has links to al Qaeda. In recent years, rebels have conducted several bombings against the state, although there has been no visible presence of militants linked to the insurgency during the recent protests.
Other ethnic groups in Iran also seeking more autonomy include Arabs and Kurds, who together comprise a further approximately 13% of the population. Authorities have in the past also cracked down on protests in Arab and Kurdish areas with lethal force.
Yet the security threat from Sistan-Baluchistan has come into sharper focus in recent months as protests rocked the nation following the death of Ms. Amini—a Sunni Muslim Kurd—after she was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s Islamic dress code for women.
The protests were driven by young women and men, but also, for the first time since the 1979 revolution, united Iranians across ethnic lines in a nationwide movement aiming to take down the clerical leadership in Tehran.
“Recent months have shown a drastically increased awareness in the majority of the population of Iran about the discrimination and repression experienced by minorities such as the Balochis," said Rasmus Elling, associate professor and expert on Iran’s ethnic minorities at the University of Copenhagen.
“Authorities generally fear this kind of interethnic solidarity between progressives in the majority and the geographical center, and minority movements on the periphery," Mr. Elling said.
As the unrest swept across the country, security forces responded with tear gas and live ammunition, nowhere more violently than in Zahedan, where dozens were killed, their fate broadcast to the nation on social media. Local activists posted videos on Twitter and messaging apps such as Telegram of security forces shooting at protesters, and civilians bleeding out in the streets. Pictures showed residents laying bodies in a row in a central street near the mosque.
While nationwide rallies have largely fizzled out, other protests erupted recently over the suspected poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls in dozens of schools across the country, which some Iranians blame on the government.
An annual bonfire festival to mark the end of the Persian year on Wednesday also saw scattered protests, with women throwing their headscarves—mandated by law—into the flames, according to footage on social media.
The protests in Sistan-Baluchistan have been different in nature from the rights-based protest movement in the rest of the nation, and consist almost exclusively of men. Women’s-rights activists in the province, where the protests every Friday have emanated from mosques, have criticized on social media the absence of women in the rallies.
Mr. Abdolhamid, a pivotal figure, led the calls to protest in Sistan-Baluchistan, and shot to national fame, drawing support also from Iranian Kurds, most of whom are also Sunnis.
Islamic clerics, including those from minority groups, hold privileged positions in Iran as go-betweens for the government to local communities. In Sistan-Baluchistan, the government has for four decades sought to supplant traditional tribal structures with clerical figures like Mr. Abdolhamid in an effort to exert more influence over the province.
That gives the cleric a measure of immunity—but so too does the public stature Mr. Abdolhamid has acquired over the years, not least in spurring the recent round of protests. “It would create an uproar and possibly intensify violent conflict if authorities were to arrest him," Mr. Elling said.
