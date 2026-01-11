Iran protests intensify with death toll at 116; Trump offers ‘help’ as Tehran warns against intervention - 10 points

Protests across Iran have hit the two-week mark on Saturday, January 9, with the government recognising the ongoing demonstrations despite a growing crackdown, as the Islamic Republic remains isolated from the global community, AP reported.

Iran has arrested key figures in the protest movement that has swept the Islamic Republic over the last two weeks, AFP reported, citing the national police chief.

"Last night (Saturday evening), significant arrests were made of the main elements in the riots, who, God willing, will be punished after going through legal procedures," Ahmad-Reza Radan told state TV.

How many were killed? The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that deaths related to the recent unrest have reached 116. Most of those killed were shot with live ammunition or pellet guns, the report said. Saturday marked the third consecutive night of large-scale nationwide protests, prompted by calls from Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s former shah, to take control of city centers and organise strikes in important sectors.

The Human Rights Activists organisation reported that, in addition to those killed, 2,638 people had been detained. Among the killed were medical personnel, and seven victims were under 18.

Why are people protesting? On December 28, demonstrations started in response to the collapse of the Iranian Rial, which now trades at over 1.4 million to $1. The economic difficulties, partly due to international sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program, fueled the protests. Over time, these protests intensified and evolved into direct challenges to Iran’s theocratic government, the report noted.

Trump's ‘help’ President Donald Trump has repeatedly told the Iranian regime not to fire on demonstrators, including saying on Saturday that the US “stands ready to help!!!” The president has been briefed on new options for military strikes in recent days, The New York Times reported, citing multiple US officials.

Iran's preemptive action against possible threats “In the event of a US military attack, both the occupied territories and US military and shipping centers will be legitimate targets for us,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in remarks broadcast on state television.

He reiterated that Iran might take preemptive action against possible threats. “Within the framework of legitimate self-defense, we do not limit ourselves to responding only after an attack,” he said.

Accusation against US and Israel Tehran cautioned the US and Israel against intervening during the ongoing nationwide protests in Iran, as the demonstrations reach their third week and the number of fatalities continues to increase, AP reported.

On Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US and Israel of inciting violent unrest and warned them against any action directed at Tehran.

“The only ‘delusional’ aspect of the current situation is the belief that arson does not ultimately burn the arsonists,” Araghchi was quoted as saying.

Warning for Israel Iranian state television aired the parliament session live. Qalibaf, a hard-liner and former presidential candidate, delivered a speech praising the police and Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, especially its all-volunteer Basij, for their resilience during the protests.

He proceeded to directly threaten Israel, “the occupied territory” as he called it, and the U.S. military, potentially with a preemptive strike.

“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” Qalibaf was quoted as saying. “We do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after the action and will act based on any objective signs of a threat.”

It is still uncertain how committed Iran is to launching a strike, especially after its air defences were destroyed during the 12-day conflict with Israel in June. Ultimately, any decision to go to war would be made by Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Are US and Israel prepared? The US military stated in the Mideast that it is “postured with forces that span the full range of combat capabilities to protect our forces, partners, allies, and U.S. interests.” In June, Iran targeted US forces at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, while the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, based in the Middle East, is stationed in Bahrain.

Israel is “watching the situation closely' between the U.S. and Iran, the report said, citing an Israeli official. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also discussed various topics with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the official added.

Protests in Tehran and Mashhad Online videos from Iran, likely shared via Starlink satellite links, supposedly showed protesters gathering in northern Tehran's Punak neighbourhood. It showed authorities blocked roads, with demonstrators waving their lit mobile phones. Others pounded on metal as fireworks erupted.

The rest of the footage reportedly showed demonstrators peacefully marching down the street, while others honked their car horns.

In Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city, approximately 725 kilometers (450 miles) northeast of Tehran, footage allegedly shows protesters clashing with security forces, the report said. Mashhad hosts the Imam Reza shrine, the holiest site in Shiite Islam, which highlights the importance of these protests for Iran's theocratic regime.

Protesters labelled as "enemy of God" Khamenei has signalled an impending clampdown, despite U.S. warnings. Tehran intensified its threats on Saturday, with Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, warning that anyone participating in protests will be regarded as an “enemy of God,” a charge for death penalty. The statement issued by Iranian state television said even those who “helped rioters” would face the charge.

