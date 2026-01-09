Iran protests LIVE: Internet shutdown in effect amid demonstrations, at least 42 killed since late December

Protests continued to rock Iran on Friday amid an internet shutdown and suspension of telephone services after the country's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued a call for demonstrations.

Chants calling for the death of Supreme Leader Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, rang out on the streets of Tehran, reported AP, as protesters called for Pahlavi's return.

The current protests, the biggest wave of dissent in three years, began in late December 2025 in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, as shopkeepers demonstrated against the country's struggling economy and its currency's free fall.

Since the protests erupted on 28 December, 2025, at least 42 people have been killed and over 2,200 have been detained, as per the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.