Iran Protests News LIVE: Israel pushes EU to label Revolutionary Guards 'terror group' amid demonstrations, killings

Iran Protests News LIVE: Nationwide protests in Iran entered their second week on Sunday, January 11, 2026, with reports mentioning that at least 116 people have been killed in violence linked to the demonstrations.
As unrest spread across the country, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a sharp warning, stating that if there is a military attack by the United States, “both the occupied territory and centres of the US military and shipping will be our legitimate targets.”
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said that Iran was being monitored ‘very closely’ and expressed hope that protesters would remain safe, ANI reported.
He warned that if killings continue, the United States would step in and ‘hit the country where it hurts.’
The deaths and injuries from the massive protests in Iran lead to scenes of chaos at health facilities, with one woman telling CNN she saw bodies “piled up” at one hospital. A doctor also said patients are terrified to admit and be identified.
US-based Iranian human rights group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 116 have died in the protests so far, including 38 security personnel. The agency also said that more than 2,300 people have been arrested across Iran
An anti-regime protester climbed onto the balcony of Iran’s embassy in London and replaced the official Iranian flag with the country’s pre-1979 “Lion and Sun” emblem, drawing loud cheers from the crowd gathered outside. (Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video)
Iran’s national security chief Ali Larijani said protests against economic issues in the country are “legitimate demands from the people,” but claimed a “destructive and organized wave” has co-opted the movement and turned them into riots, reported CNN
Speaking to CNN, a 35-year-old anti-government protester said “it's worse than you can imagine and it’s only going to get more violent." “We’re tired. The people are tired of fighting, people haven’t been sleeping or resting. We can’t handle it anymore.”
According to monitor Netblocks, the internet blackout is past the 60-hour mark. Iran tightened controls on internet and phone services overnight as part of a stepped-up effort to suppress protests, after thousands of people were reported to have poured into streets nationwide, including in the capital, Tehran.
Iranians returned to the streets overnight in fresh protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led government, defying an internet shutdown, as rights groups warned on Sunday that authorities were carrying out a “massacre” to crush the demonstrations.
Reports on Sunday indicated that the US was drawing up plans for potential military action after President Donald Trump's threats of an intervention, with a former US army colonel and military analyst claiming that there are signs of a massive military build-up in the Middle-East.
"Last night (Saturday evening), significant arrests were made of the main elements in the riots, who, God willing, will be punished after going through legal procedures," Ahmad-Reza Radan, national police chief, told state TV.
